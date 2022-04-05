Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 29,976 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,976 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 46.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

