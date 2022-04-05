Permission Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $318,419.00 (ASK)

Permission Coin (ASK) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $22.22 million and $318,419.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.30 or 0.07473944 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,838.64 or 0.99960882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,994,882,651 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

