PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PETS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after buying an additional 205,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 115,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. 438,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,045. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.45. PetMed Express has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $46.67.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

