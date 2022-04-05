PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTR. Citigroup lowered shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetroChina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

PTR stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,423. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.341 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in PetroChina by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

