Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lowered by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.2% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $287.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.