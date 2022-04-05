Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 770 ($10.10) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 750 ($9.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.69) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phoenix Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.49) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 783 ($10.27).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

PHNX stock opened at GBX 617.20 ($8.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a PE ratio of -7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 639.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 648.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 24.80 ($0.33) dividend. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.56%.

In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.42), for a total transaction of £43,328.58 ($56,824.37). Also, insider Nicholas Shott acquired 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.21) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($14,646.35). Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,284.

About Phoenix Group (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.