Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Down 9.7%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.93 and last traded at $70.76. 27,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 702,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLL. B. Riley increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.39.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.78 per share, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 511.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,424 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 105.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,673 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

