Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.70 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS PILBF opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Pilbara Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

