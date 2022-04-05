PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.11 and last traded at $97.11. Approximately 99,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 107,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDUR. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

