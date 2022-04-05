Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,144 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD opened at $252.75 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

