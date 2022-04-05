Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

PIPR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.34. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $2.79. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.