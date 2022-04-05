Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 192,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in Plains GP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 826,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

NYSE PAGP opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

