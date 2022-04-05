POA (POA) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.65 Million

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the dollar.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
