POLKARARE (PRARE) Trading 10.6% Lower This Week

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, POLKARARE has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One POLKARARE coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. POLKARARE has a market capitalization of $213,369.17 and approximately $121,940.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.74 or 0.07532545 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,945.35 or 0.99858924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00055534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

POLKARARE Profile

POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare

