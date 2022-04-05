PPL (NYSE:PPL) & ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Critical Contrast

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get PPL alerts:

This table compares PPL and ReNew Energy Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $5.78 billion 3.65 -$1.48 billion ($1.91) -15.03 ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A $4.42 million N/A N/A

ReNew Energy Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PPL.

Volatility & Risk

PPL has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL -25.59% 5.88% 2.12% ReNew Energy Global N/A -8.71% -1.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PPL and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 7 3 0 2.30 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

PPL presently has a consensus target price of $35.44, suggesting a potential upside of 23.50%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.08%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than PPL.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PPL beats ReNew Energy Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides energy management services for public utilities, commercial, and industrial customers. As of March 31, 2021, its portfolio consisted of 9.86 GW of wind and solar energy projects, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 5.60 GW projects were commissioned and 4.26 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global plc was founded in 2011 and is based in Gurugram, India.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.