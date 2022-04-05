Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$145.38.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

PBH stock opened at C$107.69 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$100.41 and a 12 month high of C$137.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$123.94. The stock has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 35.42.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

