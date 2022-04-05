Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.
Shares of PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.
Pretium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
