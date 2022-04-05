Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 504,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 315,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 278,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

