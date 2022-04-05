Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.31) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 173.33 ($2.27).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.88. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.23).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.