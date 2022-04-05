Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the highest is $2.99. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.57.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.31. 175,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.98. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

