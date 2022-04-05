Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.30 target price on the stock.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund (Get Rating)

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.