Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. Progress Software posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. 398,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 155,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,215,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

