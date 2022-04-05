Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.010-$4.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.77 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.960 EPS.
PRGS stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Progress Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
