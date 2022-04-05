Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.010-$4.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.77 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.960 EPS.

PRGS stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Progress Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

