ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,171 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $4,095,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000.

QLD stock opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

