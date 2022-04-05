Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.35 and last traded at $56.35. 584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prosus to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.87.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

