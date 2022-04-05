Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.60. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

