Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Sells $696,158.52 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.87. 105,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,448. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of -54.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $71.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

