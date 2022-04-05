Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $434.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Public Storage traded as high as $402.37 and last traded at $397.95, with a volume of 5530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $394.10.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.38.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

About Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.