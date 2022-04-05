PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 2,555 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $70,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $649,800.00.

PUBM opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.14.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $23,173,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $12,261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 344.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 312,471 shares in the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

