PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 1,012 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $28,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 475 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $12,478.25.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00.

PUBM opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.14.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PUBM shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PubMatic by 2,387.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 157,345 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PubMatic by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $6,573,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

