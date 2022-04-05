Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLSE. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of PLSE opened at $3.55 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $105.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,901,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 102,566 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

