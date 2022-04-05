PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

