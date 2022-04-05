Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) shares were down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 1,917,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 842,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$137.12 million and a PE ratio of -3.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

