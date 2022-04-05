Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.30

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.30 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.27), with a volume of 784,791 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £103.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.15.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)
Featured Stories
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.