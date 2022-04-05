Pyrk (PYRK) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $21,294.50 and $355.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003127 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

