Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.