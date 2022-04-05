Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cintas in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $429.22 on Monday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

