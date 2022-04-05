Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Cut by Analyst

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RKT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Shares of RKT opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

