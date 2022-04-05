Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $7.53 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $137.51 million, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 830.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 254.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 201.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 41,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

