Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $205,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,777 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 140.1% in the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 981,283 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 572,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.