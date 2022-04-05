Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NUV opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.