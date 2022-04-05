QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Reaches $239.33 on Top Exchanges

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $78.29 million and approximately $15.10 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $239.33 or 0.00521920 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00048181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.06 or 0.07486591 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,790.59 or 0.99857243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00054965 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.