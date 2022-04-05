Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.40 Per Share

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Quixant’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON QXT opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Tuesday. Quixant has a 1-year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 195 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.27. The company has a market cap of £99.68 million and a PE ratio of 158.46.

Get Quixant alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Quixant in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.