Rage Fan Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $360,045.61 and approximately $11,857.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.07 or 0.07342475 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,054.22 or 1.00121731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

