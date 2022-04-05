Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Given Suspended Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their suspended rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 267 ($3.50) price target on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Randall & Quilter Investment alerts:

Shares of RQIH opened at GBX 158 ($2.07) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 167.88. Randall & Quilter Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191 ($2.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £434.83 million and a PE ratio of 198.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a quick ratio of 756.32 and a current ratio of 756.32.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program Management, Legacy Insurance, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.