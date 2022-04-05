Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $1.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

