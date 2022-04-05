RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Stock Price Up 3.3%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €652.50 ($717.03) and last traded at €649.00 ($713.19). Approximately 9,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €628.00 ($690.11).

RAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($697.80) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($571.43) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($820.88) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($890.11) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($842.86) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €719.83 ($791.03).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €670.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €782.05.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

