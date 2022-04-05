Raymond James Cuts Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target to $11.50

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 216.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNA. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

DNA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. 1,180,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,117,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.79. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95). Equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.