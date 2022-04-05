RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered RBB Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $23.07 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $448.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

