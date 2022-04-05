RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) will report $90.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.80 million to $91.18 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $72.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $372.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.80 million to $375.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $388.70 million, with estimates ranging from $384.40 million to $397.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 597,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 69,991 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $517.42 million, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.23%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

