Reach (LON:RCH) Shares Down 1%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 177 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.39). 1,035,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,261,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.90 ($2.41).

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Reach from GBX 285 ($3.74) to GBX 265 ($3.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £573.42 million and a PE ratio of 202.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 210.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 4.46 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Reach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

In other Reach news, insider Simon Fuller sold 42,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33), for a total value of £74,768.90 ($98,057.57).

Reach Company Profile (LON:RCH)

Reach plc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites.

